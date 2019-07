WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is confident U.S. forces on Thursday shot down an Iranian drone off Iran’s southern coast, after Iran denied losing any of its unmanned aircraft over the Gulf.

Trump, who was speaking at an unrelated White House event on Friday, also said the United States is prepared to respond to other provocations. (Repoting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)