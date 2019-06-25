Trump threatens attacks on Iran in retaliation for strikes

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to attack Iran in retaliation for any strikes by Tehran “on anything American,” after Iran said new U.S. sanctions precluded any diplomacy and called the White House actions “mentally retarded.”

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration,” Trump said in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)