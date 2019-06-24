U.S. cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful, Iran minister says

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cyber attacks against Iranian targets have not been successful, Iran’s telecoms minister said on Monday, within days of reports that the Pentagon launched a long-planned cyber attack to disable the country’s rocket launch systems.

“They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack,” Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, Iran’s minister for information and communications technology, said on social network Twitter.

“Media asked if the claimed cyber attacks against Iran are true,” he said. “We have been facing cyber-terrorism for a long time...Last year we neutralised 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall.” (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)