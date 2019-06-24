Trump is willing to talk to Iran, top U.S. adviser says

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to talk to Iran about a deal that would lift American sanctions but Tehran would need to curtain its nuclear and missile programme, as well as its support for proxies, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

U.S. Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook told reporters that Iran could “come to the table or watch its economy crumble,” but declined to give more details about fresh U.S. sanctions expected later on Monday.

Hook was speaking by telephone from Oman, where he is touring Gulf countries before heading to Paris. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio)