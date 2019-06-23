Any conflict in region could spread - Iran general

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Any conflict in the Gulf region may spread uncontrollably, a senior Iranian military commander was cited as saying on Sunday, by the semi-official news agency Fars.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of a drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

Iran said on Saturday it would respond firmly to any threat against it.

“If a conflict breaks out in the region, no country would be able to manage its scope and timing,” Major General Gholamali Rashid said, according to Fars. “The American government must act responsibly to protect the lives of American troops by avoiding misconduct in the region.”