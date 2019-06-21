U.S. forces prepare to evacuate contractors from Iraqi base -military sources

TIKRIT, Iraq, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. forces are preparing to evacuate hundreds of staff working for Lockheed Martin Corp and Sallyport Global from an Iraqi military base where they work as contractors, three Iraqi military sources said on Friday.

Nearly 400 contractors from the two firms were getting ready to leave Balad military base north of Baghdad which hosts U.S. forces over “potential security threats.” Their departure was imminent, the sources said. (Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad Writing by John Davison Editing by Leslie Adler)