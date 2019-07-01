Energy
Israeli minister urges more pressure against Iran’s “nuclear blackmail" -report

JERUSALEM, July 1 (Reuters) - Israel’s energy minister said on Monday Iran was carrying out “nuclear blackmail” by amassing more low-enriched uranium than permitted under a deal with world powers, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Kan that continued international pressure would cause Tehran to back down.

“It’s a blatant violation of the agreement. Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail. It is saying, ‘Look how close we are to a nuclear weapon’,” Steinitz was quoted as saying. “Iran’s economy is collapsing, so they are taking unbalanced actions. If the pressure will continue, they will give it up.” A spokeswoman for Steinitz could not immediately confirm the reported remarks. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Mark Heinrich)

