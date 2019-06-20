White House invites congressional leaders for Iran briefing -source

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Trump administration called top congressional leaders to the White House for a briefing later on Thursday on Iran following the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, a source with knowledge of the meeting said.

The meeting, with the top four leaders of the U.S. Congress as well as heads of the U.S. Congress Armed Services and Intelligence committees, will be held in the White House Situation Room at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), the source said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard Chang)