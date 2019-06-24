Iran's hardline media say new U.S. sanctions based on "fabricated excuses"

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Iranian hardline media said on Monday the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran were based on “fabricated excuses” while Iranian officials have not responded yet to the hard-hitting limitations on the country.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies said “America has imposed new sanctions on Iran based on fabricated excuses.”

Iranian authorities contacted by Reuters were not immediately available to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s new sanctions that targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Jane Merriman)