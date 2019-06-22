Iran foreign minister tweets map with detailed coordinates of drone

GENEVA, June 22 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a map on Saturday with detailed coordinates which he said show a U.S. drone shot down by Iran on Thursday was within the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.

The map also showed two yellow squares on the flight path of the drone which, according to the map, indicate Iranian radio warnings sent to the drone.

“There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down,” Zarif wrote. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)