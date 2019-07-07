Iran says its measures to reduce commitment to nuclear deal "reversible"

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - All measures taken by Iran to scale back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal were “reversible” if the European signatories of the pact fulfilled their obligations, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

Iran said on Sunday it is fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount, in further defiance of U.S. efforts to squeeze the country with sanctions and force it to renegotiate the nuclear deal with world powers.

“Today, Iran is taking its second round of remedial steps under Para 36 of the JCPOA. We reserve the right to continue to exercise legal remedies within JCPOA to protect our interests in the face of US #EconomicTerrorism. All such steps are reversible only through E3 compliance,” Zarif tweeted.

The nuclear deal is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The United States last year pulled out of the accord, signed along with China, Russia and European Union countries Britain, France and Germany.