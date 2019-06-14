Bonds News
June 14, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon 5-year CDS climb after tanker attacks

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to the sovereign debt of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon rose on Friday, a day after two oil tankers were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Saudi Arabia edged up 1 basis points (bps) from Thursday’s close to 88 bps, while Qatar’s inched up 1 bps to 66 bps, data from IHS Markit showed. Lebanon’s also climbed 1 bps to 910 bps after a dramatic rise on Thursday.

Washington has blamed Iran for the attacks, but Tehran bluntly denied the allegation. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
