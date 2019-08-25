Hezbollah chief says will prevent Israel from sending more drones to Beirut

BEIRUT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his Iranian-backed group would do what it takes to prevent Israel from sending more drones to Beirut and the Jewish state would no longer be allowed to bomb Lebanon.

Nasrallah said overnight drone attacks were intended for a specific target in a Hezbollah-dominated suburb in Beirut. He said it was the first clear dangerous breach of rules of engagement since the two sides fought a month-long war in 2006.