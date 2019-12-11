Market News
MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain

    * Aramco rises 10% - its maximum daily limit
    * Nine out of 12 Saudi banks gain
    * Financials strong in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
    * 23 of 30 Egyptians stocks slide

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended
higher on Wednesday as shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco
 surged the maximum permitted 10% on their debut, while
other major Gulf markets also rose.
    Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) soared to 35.2
riyals ($9.39), up from the initial public offering (IPO) price
of 32 riyals. The increase helped the company close in on the $2
trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman.
    If Aramco shares gain 10% on Thursday as well, it will
exceed the $2 trillion valuation coveted by Prince Mohammed. The
company is expected to be included in the MSCI emerging markets
index on Dec. 17.
    Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through the IPO. It
plans to exercise the 15% greenshoe option in whole or part
during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the option is
exercised in full, the oil giant could raise $29.4 billion in
IPO.
    The Saudi benchmark index added 0.8% with Riyad Bank
 and Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp
gaining 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively.
    Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's firm Kingdom Holding
Co leapt 9.9%, to become the top gainer on the index.
    In Dubai, the index gained 1% as Emirates NBD Bank
 climbed 3.3% and Dubai Islamic Bank
increased 0.6%.
    Dubai's economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from
expansion of 2.1% in 2019, the Department of Economic
Development (DED) was cited as saying in a Twitter posting by
the Dubai Media Office.
    The Abu Dhabi index closed up 0.4%, driven by a 0.9%
rise in telecoms firm Etisalat and a 1.1% gain in
First Abu Dhabi Bank.
    The Qatari index ended 0.2% up, with market
heavyweight Industries Qatar rising 2.2% and
Commercial Bank was up 1.1%.
    However, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.6% with 23
of its 30 stocks ending in the red, including Sidi Kerir
Petrochemical, which plunged 9.6% and Juhayna Food
, which lost 5.5%.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA          rose 0.8% to 8,134 points
 ABU DHABI            rose 0.4% to 5,040 points
 DUBAI                  added 1% to 2,714 points
 QATAR                up 0.2% to 10,339 points
 EGYPT                  down 0.6% to 13,427 points
 BAHRAIN              gained 0.4% to 1,555 points
 OMAN                 slipped 0.1% to 4,014 points
 KUWAIT               was flat at 6,750 points
 

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
