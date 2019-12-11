MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain

* Aramco rises 10% - its maximum daily limit * Nine out of 12 Saudi banks gain * Financials strong in Dubai, Abu Dhabi * 23 of 30 Egyptians stocks slide By Ateeq Ur Shariff Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended higher on Wednesday as shares of state-owned oil giant Aramco surged the maximum permitted 10% on their debut, while other major Gulf markets also rose. Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) soared to 35.2 riyals ($9.39), up from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals. The increase helped the company close in on the $2 trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. If Aramco shares gain 10% on Thursday as well, it will exceed the $2 trillion valuation coveted by Prince Mohammed. The company is expected to be included in the MSCI emerging markets index on Dec. 17. Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through the IPO. It plans to exercise the 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of its trading period. If the option is exercised in full, the oil giant could raise $29.4 billion in IPO. The Saudi benchmark index added 0.8% with Riyad Bank and Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp gaining 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively. Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's firm Kingdom Holding Co leapt 9.9%, to become the top gainer on the index. In Dubai, the index gained 1% as Emirates NBD Bank climbed 3.3% and Dubai Islamic Bank increased 0.6%. Dubai's economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from expansion of 2.1% in 2019, the Department of Economic Development (DED) was cited as saying in a Twitter posting by the Dubai Media Office. The Abu Dhabi index closed up 0.4%, driven by a 0.9% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat and a 1.1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank. The Qatari index ended 0.2% up, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar rising 2.2% and Commercial Bank was up 1.1%. However, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.6% with 23 of its 30 stocks ending in the red, including Sidi Kerir Petrochemical, which plunged 9.6% and Juhayna Food , which lost 5.5%. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 8,134 points ABU DHABI rose 0.4% to 5,040 points DUBAI added 1% to 2,714 points QATAR up 0.2% to 10,339 points EGYPT down 0.6% to 13,427 points BAHRAIN gained 0.4% to 1,555 points OMAN slipped 0.1% to 4,014 points KUWAIT was flat at 6,750 points ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)