FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 days
MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec may rise, DXB Entertainments come under pressure on earnings
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 9, 2017 / 5:52 AM / in 7 days

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec may rise, DXB Entertainments come under pressure on earnings

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Dubai builder Arabtec may rise on Wednesday after it swung to a net profit, though most stock indexes in the region may remain sluggish as world bourses and oil prices fell.

Arabtec reported a net profit of 39.8 million dirhams ($10.8 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to a loss of 186.4 million dirhams a year ago.

The company announced a 1.5 billion dirham rights issue earlier this year as part of its recapitalisation programme. The cashflow statement shows proceeds from the rights issue were 1.10 billion dirhams after a deduction for the settlement of a loan from a related party.

Theme park operator DXB Entertainments may come under pressure after reporting a first-half net loss of 578 million dirhams. The company has not made a profit since it opened some of its theme parks in October 2016.

DXBE said it was reorganising its business into three units: theme parks, family entertainment centres, and retail and hospitality. Over the last two months the company has appointed a new chief executive officer and a chief financial officer.

Elsewhere, Industries Qatar's profit shrank 47 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter to 682 million riyals ($187 million), missing analysts' average forecast of 787 million riyals.

The Gulf in general may see pressure as Brent oil fell below $52 a barrel and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has slipped 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.