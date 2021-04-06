Abu Dhabi outperforms major Gulf markets

(Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market advanced on Monday as aquaculture company International Holding continued its gains, while the Saudi index was bolstered by Advanced Petrochemical.

FILE PHOTO: Investors monitor screens displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1.3%, on track to extend gains for an eight consecutive session, boosted by a 13.6% rise in International Holding.

On Sunday, the company said it planned to divest all its shares in defence supplier Trust International Holding for 350 million dirhams ($95.30 million).

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.3%, with Advanced Petrochemical jumping more than 5%, after it reported strong quarterly earnings.

Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Cement, however, lost 0.8% after saying that it was postponing a recommendation to decrease its capital to support Saudi government plans requiring the private sector to invest in the local economy.

The capital decrease would have happened by cancelling 36.5% of its shares and compensating shareholders.

Meanwhile, the kingdom’s non-oil private sector grew for the seventh straight month in March, albeit at a slower pace, with output and new orders expanding more moderately than a month earlier, a survey showed on Monday.

In Dubai, the benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 1.1% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Qatari index was flat in early trading.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)