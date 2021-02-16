Dubai bucks Gulf trend with blue-chip sell-off

(Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Tuesday, though the Dubai index was dragged into negative territory by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).
DIB, the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, slid 2.6% after reporting a sharp decline in full-year profit while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreated 1.6%, weighing on a Dubai index down 1.2%.
Investor sentiment was also soured by Saudi Arabia’s plans to cease signing contracts with companies that do not have a regional base in the kingdom, looking to attract foreign investment and create local jobs.
Foreign firms have long used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.2%, extending its rally for a ninth day, held back by a 4.9% slide for Jabal Omar Development.
Shares in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco finished 0.6% up after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the oil major’s shares to 30.5 riyals ($8.13), up from from 28 riyals.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, supported by a 1% gain for First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender.
Elsewhere, the Qatari index reversed early losses to close flat, helped by Commercial Bank’s 0.9% gain.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding up 1.4%.
The unemployment rate in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, edged down to 7.2% for October to December 2020, down 0.8% from the same period in 2019.
SAUDI ARABIA up 0.2% to 9,102
ABU DHABI added 0.3% to 5,664
DUBAI fell 1.2% to 2,611
QATAR was flat at 10,460
EGYPT up 0.1% to 11,534
BAHRAIN was up 0.9% to 1,474
OMAN lost 0.4% to 3,554
KUWAIT rose 0.6% to 6,251
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman
