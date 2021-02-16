Dubai bucks Gulf trend with blue-chip sell-off

(Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Tuesday, though the Dubai index was dragged into negative territory by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

DIB, the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, slid 2.6% after reporting a sharp decline in full-year profit while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreated 1.6%, weighing on a Dubai index down 1.2%.

Investor sentiment was also soured by Saudi Arabia’s plans to cease signing contracts with companies that do not have a regional base in the kingdom, looking to attract foreign investment and create local jobs.

Foreign firms have long used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.2%, extending its rally for a ninth day, held back by a 4.9% slide for Jabal Omar Development.

Shares in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco finished 0.6% up after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the oil major’s shares to 30.5 riyals ($8.13), up from from 28 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, supported by a 1% gain for First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index reversed early losses to close flat, helped by Commercial Bank’s 0.9% gain.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding up 1.4%.

The unemployment rate in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, edged down to 7.2% for October to December 2020, down 0.8% from the same period in 2019.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.2% to 9,102

ABU DHABI added 0.3% to 5,664

DUBAI fell 1.2% to 2,611

QATAR was flat at 10,460

EGYPT up 0.1% to 11,534

BAHRAIN was up 0.9% to 1,474

OMAN lost 0.4% to 3,554

KUWAIT rose 0.6% to 6,251

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)