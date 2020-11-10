Gulf markets rally on vaccine optimism, oil price rise

FILE PHOTO: Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

(Reuters) - Major Gulf markets extended gains to end higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine boosted hopes of a global economic recovery. Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection.

The Gulf region also benefited from a rise in oil prices on the back of vaccine hopes, outweighing the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns. [O/R] Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.5% higher, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE advanced 2.4%. The kingdom's economy shrank 4.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than in the second quarter when it was reeling under coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished over 2% higher, its biggest intraday gain since June 7.

Real estate stocks were among top gainers, with Emaar Malls EMAA.DU closing over 14% higher, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added about 3%.

Emaar Malls, which reported a 66% slump in its nine-month profit, however, said it was optimistic about the immediate future of the retail industry in Dubai for the remainder of 2020.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI firmed 0.5%, supported by gains in index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, which gained 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Further boosting the sentiment, United Arab Emirates said it has no plan to increase value-added tax to more than the current 5%. Qatar's index .QSI reversed losses in morning trade to close the session 0.4% higher, with energy firm Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA perched at the top of the index with a 5.4% gain. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 2.2% with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA gaining 1.9%.