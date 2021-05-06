IHC lifts Abu Dhabi as major Gulf markets end mixed

(Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Thursday, with the Abu Dhabi index rising after aquaculture firm International Holding Company reported a higher quarterly profit.

FILE PHOTO: Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

Abu Dhabi’s index closed 0.6% higher with a weekly gain of 1.7%. International Holding was up 3.3%, boosting the index the most. The firm posted 1.5 billion dirhams of profit in the first quarter compared with 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier.

The company’s board also approved acquiring stake in four companies through its units.

Emirates Telecommunications Group, which is set to raise 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in dual-tranche bonds on Thursday, added 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi’s gains were capped by a 5.5% drop in Dana Gas as it traded ex-dividend.

The Dubai index was up 0.5% and ended the week with a 2.3% rise. Emirates NBD Bank advanced 2.1% and Emaar Malls added 1.6%.

Aramex closed nearly 1% down. The Courier firm fell as much as 3.9% during the day after reporting a 32% decline in first-quarter profit to 46 million dirhams ($12.52 million)

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down 0.2% and fell 1.8% for the week.

Saudi Telecom declined 1.8%, extending losses from Wednesday, when it traded ex-dividend.

Among the gainers, Al Rajhi Bank and Sahara International Petrochemical advanced 0.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants.

The Qatari index ended flat with Industries Qatar gaining 0.7% and Commercial Bank losing 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index ended up 0.7%. Commercial International Bank Egypt led the gainers increasing 1.3%.

Cigarette maker Eastern Company climbed 1.3%, extending gains for a third day after posting a 24.3% jump in profit for the nine-month period that ended on March 31.

SAUDI ARABIA slipped 0.2% to 10,228

ABU DHABI rose 0.6% at 6,152

DUBAI added 0.5% to 2,664

QATAR was flat at 10,896

EGYPT was up 0.7% to 10,588

BAHRAIN rose 0.5% TO 1,522

OMAN was flat at 3,810

KUWAIT gained 0.3% to 6,781