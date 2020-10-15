Major Gulf markets dip as financials decline

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, hurt by losses in banking shares, with Dubai stocks falling the most.

FILE PHOTO: Investors are seen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE losing 1% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shedding 1.2%.

The lenders gained in the previous sessions after they entered a binding merger agreement to create a combined entity with 837 billion riyals ($223.15 billion) in assets.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.7%, driven down by a 2.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.1% decrease in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.3%, pressured by a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' largest lender on Wednesday denied a local news report that said it was in merger talks with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

Shares of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank were up 0.5% on Thursday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($609.89 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with 2.22 billion riyals a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)