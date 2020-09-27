Major Gulf markets gain in early trade

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi trader observes the stock market on monitors at Falcom stock exchange agency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, with financial shares bolstering the Saudi index.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE rising 0.9%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 0.2%.

Elsewhere, Najran Cement 3002.SE jumped 6.7%, extending gains from the previous session when the cement producer proposed first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, supported by a 2% rise in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU advanced 3.2%. The loss-making contractor has hired advisory firm AlixPartners to help it restructure the company's debt, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.4%, led by a 0.7% gain in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI firmed 0.2%. Qatar Insurance QINS.QA leapt 3.6%, while Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA was up 1.3%

The shipping and logistics group said on Sunday it had entered into a formal agreement to cooperate with American oilfield services firm Schlumberger.