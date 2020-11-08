Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

(Reuters) - Major share markets in the Gulf were mixed on Sunday as stocks did not react significantly to Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, though gains in petrochemical shares lifted the Saudi bourse.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 2.7%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 1%.

While Trump had cozy relationships with what critics say are increasingly authoritarian leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, Biden has promised to take a tough line on human rights.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, led by a 1.4% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 2% increase in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Back in Saudi Arabia, Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE slid 1% following a drop in its quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.3%, hurt by a 1.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.4%, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which retreated 1.3%.