Major Gulf markets mixed; petrochemicals aid Saudi shares

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi trader observes the stock market on monitors at Falcom stock exchange agency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with gains in petrochemical shares helping the Saudi index.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE advancing 2.3%, while Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE leapt 3.7%.

A worsening global oil demand outlook will prompt OPEC to reverse a planned easing of oil cuts in 2021 with Saudi Arabia offering deeper cuts below its current quota, J.P. Morgan said on Friday in a research note.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.7% rise in Aramex ARMX.DU and a 1.5% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

On Thursday, Aramex said it will book provisions of $15.1 million for damage caused to its warehouse facility in Beirut and partial damage to three storage chambers in Casablanca.

The logistics firm, however, said it maintains comprehensive insurance coverage policies which should cover both incidents.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.4%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, dropping 0.5% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD down 0.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI declined 0.6%, driven down by a 1.3% fall Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.9% drop in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.