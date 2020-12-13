Major Gulf markets rise in early trade

FILE PHOTO: An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

(Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, led by advances in financial shares, with Dubai on track to extend gains for a seventh session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.3%, with Jabal Omar Development rising 3.3%, on track to end three sessions of losses.

Elsewhere, Al Rajhi Bank firmed 0.3%.

Dubai’s main share index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 4.2% jump in DAMAC Properties.

The property firm last week said its hospitality sector has seen an increase in occupancy since the onset of the pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.3%, led by a 0.9% rise in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.6% increase in Aldar Properties.

The Qatari index rose 0.3%, with Commercial Bank gaining 2.3%.