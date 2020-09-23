Major Middle Eastern bourses end mixed, few fresh factors

(Reuters) - Major Middle Eastern stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, in the absence of fresh factors to trade on, with financial shares boosting the Dubai index.

FILE PHOTO: Investors are seen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.9%, snapping three sessions of losses, buoyed by a 2.4% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

On Tuesday, payments processor Network International NETW.L agreed to extend its shared services agreement with Emirates NBD.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.6%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, losing 0.9%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreated 1.7%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% gain in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA.

** Saudi Arabia was closed for a public holiday.

ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.2% to 4,490 points

DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.9% to 2,285 points

QATAR .QSI fell 0.6% to 9,787 points

EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,979 points

BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.6% to 1,451 points

OMAN .MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,622 points

KUWAIT .BKP was up 1% at 6,241 points