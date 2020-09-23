Major Middle Eastern bourses end mixed, few fresh factors

(Reuters) - Major Middle Eastern stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, in the absence of fresh factors to trade on, with financial shares boosting the Dubai index.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.9%, snapping three sessions of losses, buoyed by a 2.4% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.
On Tuesday, payments processor Network International NETW.L agreed to extend its shared services agreement with Emirates NBD.
The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.
In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.6%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, losing 0.9%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreated 1.7%.
Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% gain in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA.
** Saudi Arabia was closed for a public holiday.
ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.2% to 4,490 points
DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.9% to 2,285 points
QATAR .QSI fell 0.6% to 9,787 points
EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,979 points
BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.6% to 1,451 points
OMAN .MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,622 points
KUWAIT .BKP was up 1% at 6,241 points
Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson
