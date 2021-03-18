Middle East stocks: Most major Gulf indexes rebound on global rally; Qatar slips

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking global markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to maintaining accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases.

Saudi’s benchmark stock index rebounded 1%, buoyed by a 0.6% gain in Saudi Arabia Mining company and a 0.3% increase in oil company Saudi Aramco before its financial result for year ending on March 21.

In Dubai, the index was up 0.5%, supported by a 1.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.8% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Abu Dhabi index was up 0.4%, with telecoms company Etisalat increasing 1.2%.

Etisalat’s shareholders approved a dividend of 40 fils per share for the second half of 2020 and a one-time special dividend of 40 fils per share.

Shareholders also approved 49% ownership of non-UAE nationals, up from 20% earlier.

However, the Qatari index retreated 0.1%, pressured by a 3.9% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank, as the stock went ex-dividend.