Middle East stocks: Most major Gulf markets fall; Abu Dhabi gains

(Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets were negative early on Wednesday, with property shares weighing on the Dubai index, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE both falling 0.6%.

However, the National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE advanced 1.5% after it reported on Tuesday a nearly 24% rise in third-quarter net profit, as net commission income rose and impairment charges dropped.

The kingdom’s largest lender posted a net profit of 3.16 billion riyals ($842.60 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 2.55 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, hurt by a 1.8% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.4% decline in its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.4%, led by a 5.2% jump in aquaculture company International Holding IHC.AD and a 0.7% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.5%, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 1.3% decrease in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Elsewhere, Qatar Insurance QINS.QA retreated 1.8%. The insurer posted a net loss of 147.4 million riyals ($40.49 million) for the first nine months of 2020, compared to a profit of 485.2 million riyals a year earlier.