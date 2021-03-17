Middle East stocks: UAE bourses fall as banks drag, ex-dividend stock hits Qatar

FILE PHOTO: Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

(Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) traded lower on Wednesday, dragged down by banking shares, while the Qatari index was pressured by Qatar Navigation trading ex-dividend.

State-owned Abu Dhabi Airports has called on almost 3 billion dirhams ($816.82 million) worth of guarantees issued by local banks on behalf of contractors working on an airport expansion project already delayed by several years, Reuters reported, citing sources.

It could pressure balance sheets of banks already heavily exposed to the UAE’s construction sector, sluggish for years amid a slowdown in infrastructure and property projects.

In Dubai, the main share index retreated 1.2%, weighed down by a 2.6% fall in top lender Emirates NBD, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declined over 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.3%, with the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropping 1.9%.

In Qatar, the benchmark lost 0.4%, on course to end three sessions of gains, with Qatar Navigation, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, shedding over 7%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged down 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1.3%.

Meanwhile, Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.