Most Gulf Markets little changed in quiet early trade

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, led by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE a 1.3% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.1%, hurt by a 1.2% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 0.2% decrease in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender denied a local news report it was in merger talks with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

Shares of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 0.9% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, was down 0.4%.