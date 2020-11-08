Most Gulf markets rise; Abu Dhabi eases

Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

(Reuters) - Most share markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday but stocks did not react significantly to Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Abu Dhbai bucked the trend to close slightly lower.

While Trump had cozy relationships with what critics say are increasingly authoritarian leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, Biden has promised to take a tough line on human rights. The countries’ leaders deny accusations by human rights groups of abuses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.9%, buoyed by a 2.3% rise in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and 0.9% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE. Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE fell 0.8%, after it reported a fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1%, boosted by a 3.5% surge in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.7% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.3%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 1.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.5%, led by a 0.9% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.