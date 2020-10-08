Most major Gulf markets little changed; Air Arabia lifts Dubai

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Thursday, with Air Arabia helping the Dubai index stay in positive territory.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, with utility firm Saudi Electricity 5110.SE advancing 2% while National Gas and Industrialization Company 2080.SE was up 0.8%.

Supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding IPO-BDHA.SE on Wednesday said it had priced its initial public offering at 96 riyals ($25.59) a share.

At 96 riyals per share, BinDawood’s market capitalisation at listing is seen at 10.97 billion riyals, the statement said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 4.7% jump in Air Arabia AIRA.DU after four straight sessions of losses.

On Tuesday, the budget airliner announced free global COVID-19 cover for all passengers travelling on its flights which includes medical and quarantine costs.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.1%, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.2%, led by a 2% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.3% rise in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.