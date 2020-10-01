Most major Gulf stock indexes fall, Egypt extends gains

(Reuters) - Most major Gulf stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Saudi bourse giving up early gains, While the Egyptian index extended its gains to a fourth day.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended down 0.05% after gaining as much as 0.5% during the day. Oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down by 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank by 7% in the second quarter, a sign of how deeply the new coronavirus hit both the oil and non-oil sectors, while unemployment hit a record high of 15.4%.

Losses were capped by gains at Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Electricity 5110.SE which rose 0.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

Rabigh Refining And Petrochemical (Petro Rabigh) 2380.SE advanced 4.5% after it signed joint revolving loans and facility agreements worth 7.5 billion riyals.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.3%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU losing 1.4%

Trading in shares of Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU, which has lost about 59% of its market value this year, remained suspended pending the outcome of resolutions from its shareholders meeting.

On Wednesday, the shareholders of the Dubai-listed construction company authorised the board to file for liquidation due to its untenable financial position following the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing an internal company email.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 0.6%, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.8% decline in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.2% as Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 closed up 0.6% for its fourth straight day of gains.

Oriental Weavers ORWE.CA surged 8.3% and Madinet Nasr For Housing And Development MNHD.CA was up 5%.

Ezz Steel rose 2.8% after reporting a narrower losses in the second quarter which ended on June 30.

Stock markets in Kuwait and Oman were closed following the death of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

