Most major stocks rise in Mideast; Egypt falls

(Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Saudi leading gains on a rise in financial shares, while Egypt bucked the trend to close lower.

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi trader casts a shadow as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

By Thursday major Gulf markets had logged weekly gains following positive developments in a COVID-19 vaccine, which boosted hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI increased 0.8% on Sunday, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.4%, while utility firm Saudi Electricity 5110.SE jumped 5.1%.

Official data showed on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index increased by 5.8% in October compared with the same month last year, slightly above September’s 5.7% rate.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.8% gain in budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.3%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.5%.

Among gainers, Dana Gas DANA.AD was up 0.3%. On Thursday, the energy firm said it expects to complete the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets to IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd, a member of the IPR Energy Group, in early 2021.

UAE has reopened its land-border crossings as it works to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported on Friday, citing state news agency WAM.

The statement said Omani citizens would not need authorisation to enter the country from Nov. 16, but would need a negative PCR coronavirus test. It gave no details on any changes for Saudi citizens.

Qatar's index .QSI eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 1% drop in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.3% fall in the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.