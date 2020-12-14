Most markets in Gulf firm as financials rise, Qatar falls

FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

(Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Monday, supported by gains in financials, while petrochemical firm Industries Qatar dragged down Qatari stocks.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank firming 0.2%, while its largest lender National Commercial Bank was up 0.5%.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.4% and Dubai Investments closing 2.1% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% increase in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The export credit agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement to develop economic relations between the two countries.

The annual exchange of trade between Israel and the UAE across several industries is expected to reach $4 billion per year.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.4%, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar and a 0.9% decrease in Qatar Fuel.