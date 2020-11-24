Most markets rise on Biden transition, vaccine optimism

(Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets tracked broader Asia stocks higher on Tuesday, helped by a formal transition approval for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and new coronavirus vaccine developments.

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday gave the head of the General Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a transition to a government led by Biden despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index put on 0.3%, driven by gains in National Commercial Bank and Saudi Basic Industries Corp, which added 0.7% each.

Dubai’s main share index surged 1.6%, with financials and real estate stocks leading the gains.

Property stock Emaar Properties added more than 4%, while lender Dubai Islamic Bank tacked on 1.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index, however, bucked the trend, easing 0.4%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank lost about 0.8%, while International Holdings Co shed 1.2%.

In Qatar, the index edged up 0.1%, with industrial firm United Development Co gaining 6.6% to be the top gainer in the benchmark.

Financial markets globally have gained in recent weeks from encouraging news in the development of a vaccine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring hopes of a speedy global economic revival.

Brent crude prices on Tuesday hit their highest levels since March, before Saudi Arabia initiated a price war with Russia, which sent oil prices crashing. [O/R]