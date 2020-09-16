Most shares rise; Dubai index shines on property boost

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Wednesday, with Dubai shares leading the gains, buoyed by a jump in property shares.

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, led by a 2.2% gain in Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE and a 1.1% increase in Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

Saudi Chemical Company 2230.SE extended gains and soared 9.9%. The stock had gained 10% on Tuesday to become the top gainer on the index, after the chemicals firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to provide coronavirus vaccine in the kingdom.

Leading gains in the region, Dubai's main stock index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.1% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU trading 4.7% higher.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU extended gains, rising 1.7%. On Tuesday, the telecoms firm said it had agreed to sell its 26% indirect stake in Khazna Data Centre for AED 800 million dirhams ($217.82 million), which will result in a net profit of 521 million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 0.2% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Tuesday it had signed memorandums of understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, hours before Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements toward normalising relations.

But the Dubai-listed shares of Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU traded flat.

The Qatar index inched up .QSI 0.2%, with United Development Company UDCD.QA jumping 3.9%, while Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA was up 0.8%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)