Property shares lift Dubai as most major Gulf stocks gain

(Reuters) - Most major gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, spurred by rising oil prices, with Dubai’s index outperforming, buoyed by its property shares.

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Oil rose on Tuesday, for the third time in four sessions, on expectations for rising fuel demand as the United States may expand its pandemic aid payments and a final Brexit deal is set to stabilise trade between Europe and Britain.

The Dubai index rose 0.8% as Damac Properties jumped 7.5% and Emaar Properties increased 1.4%.

In Saudi Arabia, the index gained 0.3%. Al Rajhi Bank was up 0.4%, while the world’s fourth largest chemical maker Saudi Basic Industries rose 0.8%

Saudi Telecom, which said it would invest up to $500 million over five years in cloud services in partnership with eWTP Arabia Capital fund and Alibaba Cloud company, increased 0.8%.

Halwani Brothers Company jumped another 7.8% making it the top percentage gainer on the index. The food producer and distributor rose nearly 10% on Monday following a proposal by its board to raise capital through a bonus share issue and to distribute a 1.5 riyal-per-share cash dividend for 2020.

Abu Dhabi’s index was up 0.2% with First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.5% and Emirates Telecommunications Group edged 0.1% higher.

Agthia Group lost 0.2% after its board approved issuance of mandatory convertible bonds to General Holding Company (Senaat) as part of a deal to acquire the world’s largest date processing and packaging company Al Foah.

The Qatari index fell 0.2%, with industrial and financial stocks weighing the most on the index. Industries Qatar was down 0.5%, while Commercial Bank shed 0.9%.

Ooredoo lost 0.9% a day after the telecoms company and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings said they were exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units.