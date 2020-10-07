Property shares weigh on Dubai bourse; other markets muted

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Wednesday, with losses in real estate shares weighing on the Dubai index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.1%, with Etihad Etisalat 7020.SE advancing 3.2% and utility firm Saudi Electricity 5110.SE gaining 1.5%, while state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.3%.

The oil giant raised its November official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.10 a barrel, setting it at minus $0.40 per barrel versus Oman/Dubai average.

Aramco was expected to keep the OSP little changed for Asian buyers in line with Middle East benchmarks, according to a Reuters survey.

Dubai's main share index .TASI eased 0.3%, weighed by a 0.7% fall in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.1% retreat in Emaar malls EMAA.DU.

The United Arab Emirates, with a population of around 9.9 million people, surpassed 100,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

Authorities have blamed people’s poor adherence to social distancing for the rise. The government does not disclose where in the seven emirates that make up the UAE the cases occur.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.5% increase in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

In Qatar, the index .ADI traded flat with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rising 0.7%.