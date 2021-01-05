Qatar leads broader gains on breakthrough in Arab rift

(Reuters) - Qatar shares ended 1.4% higher on Tuesday, marking the index’s biggest gain in nearly a month, after a breakthrough was reached in the country’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries.

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as Gulf Arab leaders arrived in the Saudi city of al-Ula on Tuesday for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar over allegations that Doha supports terrorism, a charge it denies.

The Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank was the top gainer on the Qatari benchmark, adding 2.4%, while Qatar Islamic Bank tacked on 1.8%.

Saudi shares finished 0.2% higher, buoyed by a nearly 1% gain in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm.

Lenders Al-Rajhi and National Commercial Bank gained 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Oil prices rose by around $1 as tensions simmered following Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+ group studied a possible production cut in February. [O/R]

Elsewhere, the Dubai benchmark gained for a third successive session, putting on 1.2%.

The Dubai gains were led by blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and real estate firm Dubai Investments, which advanced 2.9% and 3.9%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark strengthened 0.6% with telecoms major Etisalat adding 1.3%.

Activity in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector grew in December as its Purchasing Managers’ Index, which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 51.2 in December from 49.5 in November, a survey showed. The 50.0-mark separates growth from contraction

Bucking the trend, Bahrain’s main index slumped 1.8%, dragged mainly by a 5.5% decline in Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s benchmark firmed 0.2%. El Sewedy Electric Co tacked on more than 4%, while Ezz Steel Co put on 7.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA firmed 0.2% to 8,682

ABU DHABI gained 0.6% to 5,144

DUBAI added 1.2% to 2,609

QATAR firmed 1.4% to 10,618

EGYPT gained 0.2% to 10,830

BAHRAIN fell 1.8% to 1,456

OMAN gained 0.5% to 3,715

KUWAIT firmed 0.7% to 6,074