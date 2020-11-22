Saudi index leads way among little-changed Gulf markets

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed on Sunday, though financial shares bolstered the Saudi index.

Financial markets globally have been buoyed over the past two weeks by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna Inc releasing encouraging news on the effectiveness of their vaccines against the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, led by a 0.3% rise for Al Rajhi Bank and 1.1% increase for Saudi Telecom Company.

Dubai’s main index eased 0.1, with Emaar Malls losing 2.2% and DAMAC Properties shedding 2.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% gain for Aldar Properties and a 0.1% increase for telecoms firm Etisalat.

Qatar’s benchmark index traded flat.