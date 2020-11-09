Saudi index sees biggest daily rise in over six months

(Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Monday, mirroring a buoyant day in oil prices and global stocks, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

FILE PHOTO: Investors enters the Kuwait Bourse (Stock Exchange) in Kuwait City, Kuwait, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $3.33, or 8.4%, to $42.78 a barrel by 1216 GMT, after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was very effective and Saudi Arabia said an OPEC+ deal on output cuts could be adjusted to offset rising supply and weak demand. [O/R]

Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, based on initial data from a large study.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.5%, its biggest intraday gain since April, led by a 2% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 4.4% leap in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

The kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted as it has been in the past if there is consensus among members of the group.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1.8%, led by a 6% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.1% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD closing up 1.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 1.9%, as all the stocks were in positive territory except one, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 6.8%.

The Kuwaiti index .BKP increased 1.5%, with Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW rising 1.8%.

The anticipated addition of Kuwait to the MSCI Emerging Market index at the end of November is expected to positively affect the flow of foreign capital in Boursa Kuwait, Kamco Invest said in a research note on Thursday.

Outside the Gulf, broad-based gains pushed Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 1.5% higher, with financial stocks leading the pack.