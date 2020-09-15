Saudi outperforms Gulf bourses, Egypt extends losses

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Tuesday, outperforming Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking shares, while property shares supported the Dubai index.

FILE PHOTO: Traders talk with the officials at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1% and Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE advancing 2.8%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Chemical Company 2230.SE surged 10%, to become the top gainer in the index, after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to provide coronavirus vaccine in the kingdom.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.5%, driven by a 3.5% rise in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU and a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Shares in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) DU.DU advanced 1.7%, after the country’s second largest telecoms company agreed to sell its 26% indirect stake in Khazna Data Centre for 800 million dirhams ($217.82 million), which will result in a net profit of 521 million dirhams.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD falling 0.7%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD, which leapt 5.5% in the previous session, retreated 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.9% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 3% decline in Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA.