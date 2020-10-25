Saudi slips in early trade; Dubai edges up

FILE PHOTO: Saudi traders monitor stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell early on Sunday, hurt by financials and petrochemical shares, while gains in top lender Emirates NBD supported the Dubai index.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI declined 0.6%, with the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE dropping 1.2% and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE losing 0.7%.

SABIC, the Gulf’s largest petrochemical firm, reported a net profit of 1.09 billion riyals ($290.64 million) in the third-quarter, up from 0.74 billion riyals a year ago. However, the firm reported a drop in quarterly sales.

The military spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi movement said in a tweet on Saturday it had targeted the Jizan and Abha airports and the Khamis Mushait base in Saudi Arabia with drones.

Earlier on Saturday and in two statements on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition had said it had intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones from the Houthis aimed towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.6% gain in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 0.9% rise in Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD advancing 1.9% and the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD up 0.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 2% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.9% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)