December 1, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

CORRECTED-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets advance on hopes of reduced Gulf tensions

 (Corrects day in second paragraph to Thursday from Saturday)
    * Qatar ends three-day losing streak
    * Ataa Educational boosted by potential Kingdom Schools deal
    * Egypt's Qalaa Holding drops on Pharos downgrade

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - All major Gulf stock markets closed higher on Sunday on
hopes that a reported visit by Qatar's foreign minister to Riyadh would ease a
rift between Gulf states.
    Qatar's foreign minister made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia, sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
    Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had cut diplomatic and
trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of backing terrorism. Qatar
denies the charge. 
    OPEC and allied oil producers, meanwhile, will consider further oil supply
cuts when their leaders meet in Vienaa this week, Iraq's oil minister said on
Sunday, in a move expected to support oil prices.
     In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index was up 0.6%, with Al Rajhi
Bank advancing 1.6% and Saudi Basic Industries up 0.9%.
    Ataa Educational added 2.2% after a non-binding memorandum of
understanding to acquire 92.1% stake in Kingdom Schools.
    The Qatar index firmed by 0.4% to end a three-day losing streak.
Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, gained 1% and Mesaieed
Petrochemical Holding added 1.5%.
    The Kuwaiti index closed 1.8% up, outperforming its Gulf peers, as
Kuwait Financial House (KFH) and Boubyan Bank added 4% and
2.1% respectively.
    The Bahrain central bank approved KFH's acquisition of Ahli United Bank
, while Boubyan confirmed it is in advanced talks to buy all remaining
shares in BLME Holding.
    Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.5%, with Qalaa Holdings
shedding 4.3% after brokerage Pharos Research on Thursday cut its valuation of
the investment company to 2.70 Egyption pounds per share from 3.29 pounds.
    Orascom Investment Holding slipped 2.4% as its third-quarter net
profit declined to 62.6 million Egyptian pounds ($3.90 million) from 1.22
billion pounds a year earlier.
    The Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets are closed for three-day public
holidays and will resume trading on Dec. 4.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA          was up 0.6% to 7,902 points
 QATAR                gained 0.4% to 10,192 points
 EGYPT                  fell 0.5% to 13,781 points
 BAHRAIN              rose 0.4% to 1,533 points
 OMAN                 was up 0.3% to 4,074 points
 KUWAIT               rose 1.8% to 6,633 points
 
($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

