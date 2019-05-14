MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi down 3.6% in early trade, Dubai index rebounds

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s main equities index dropped 3.6% in early trade amid geopolitical tensions, while the Dubai index rebounded on Tuesday from one of its biggest drops in years on Monday and rose 1.4%.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets suffered their biggest single-day decline in years on Monday after several commercial ships were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi shares on Monday had one of their worst days since mid-October after Riyadh said two of its oil tankers were among the vessels hit in the attacks. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Saeed Azhar)