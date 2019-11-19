MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms as major Gulf markets rise

* Financials strong in Abu Dhabi * Al Kathiri continues to soar on main market * Air Arabia gains on order * Arabtec rises after unit wins contract By Ateeq Shariff Nov 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi stocks outperformed other Gulf markets on Tuesday, led by financial-services and telecoms shares, while Egypt was hit by sell-off among blue chips. The Abu Dhabi index advanced 0.8%, led by a 1.7% gain by Emirates Telecommunications and a 0.7% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank . International Holding jumped 4.8%. After the market closed, the aquaculture company said that it was calling off an acquisition of SHUAA Capital International. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index extended gains for a third day, to end 0.6% higher. The kingdom's largest petrochemical maker, Saudi Basic Industries, rose 2.4%. Savola Group was up 3.2%. Among other stocks, Al Kathiri Holding soared 9.9%, to become the top gainer on the index. The shares were moved to the main market on Nov. 3, and since then have risen over 86%. The Dubai index closed up 0.7%. Emaar Properties gained 1.7%; Emirates NBD was up 0.4%. Air Arabia added 1.5%, a day after the budget airliner announced an order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth about $14 billion. The contractor Arabtec Holding gained 3.5% after seeing its biggest fall in six months the day before on third-quarter losses. On Tuesday, its unit Arabtec Construction won a 366 million-dirham ($99.65 million) construction contract in Egypt. After trading hours, Dubai Islamic Bank called s board meeting on Nov. 25 to discuss acquisition of Noor Bank. The sharia-compliant lender was down 0.4%. The Qatari index rose 0.4% with Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan rising 1.3% and 0.8% respectively. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index traded in the red for the second day. The index was down 0.5% with Commercial International bank losing 0.3% and El Sewedy Electric dropping 1.8%. Exchange data on Tuesday showed Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers of Egyptian stocks. SAUDI ARABIA The index rose 0.6% to 8,045 points ABU DHABI The index was up 0.8% to 5,087 points DUBAI The index gained 0.7% to 2,701 points QATAR The index added 0.4% to 10,340 points EGYPT The index down 0.5% to 14,313 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.3% at 1,507 points OMAN The index was flat at 4,087 points KUWAIT The index increased 0.5% to 6,309 points ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)