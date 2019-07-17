MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks aid Qatar, Abu Dhabi; other Gulf markets mixed

* Commercial Bank earnings boost Qatar * Emaar Properties drag down Dubai * Dubai Islamic Bank up on Q2 profit * Kuwaiti stocks optimistic on MSCI decision By Ateeq Shariff July 17 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets were mixed on Wednesday with Qatar and Abu Dhabi rising on financial stocks, while property stocks weighed on Dubai. Qatar's index edged up 0.1% with Commercial Bank rising 1.9% after the lender recorded a net profit of 934.1 million riyals ($256.62 million) in the first-half of 2019, versus 855.1 million riyals a year earlier. In Kuwait, the index for the premier market, home to the largest and most liquid companies, rose 0.2%. It has been boosted by MSCI's decision to move Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-market index in 2020 and is up more than 28% this year, outperforming its Gulf peers. In Abu Dhabi, the market rebounded 0.1%, after shedding in early trading, on the back of its top gainer National Bank of Fujairah, which soared 10.9%, and Emirates Telecommunications, which was up 0.1%. Saudi Arabia's main index traded flat after rising for seven straight sessions following EFG Hermes forecast profit for the kingdom's financial sector would grow 7.6% in the second quarter. Saudi Telecom rose 0.9%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Company closed 1.9% higher. Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.6% as most of its shares turned red, with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank shedding 0.9%. Exchange data on Wednesday showed Egyptians and Arabs were net sellers of Egyptian stocks. The Dubai index fell 0.2% pressured by its largest listed developer, Emaar Properties, which was down 1.2%. However, Dubai Islamic bank added 0.2% after it posted a higher second quarter profit, while Emirates NBD traded flat. The Emirate's largest lender rose as much as 1.8% during the day after reporting a 80% surge in second-quarter profit mainly thanks to asset sales and foreign exchange gains. SAUDI ARABIA The index was flat at 9,076 points ABU DHABI The index edged up 0.1% to 5,081 points DUBAI The index lost 0.2% to 2,716 points QATAR The index was up 0.1% at 10,614 points EGYPT The index slid 0.6% to 13,642 points BAHRAIN The index added 0.2% to 1,539 points OMAN The index fell 0.3% to 3,748 points KUWAIT The index gained 0.2% to 6,769 points ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)