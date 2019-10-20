MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi index; other Gulf markets down

* All banks on Saudi index rise * Saudi’s NCB sees biggest gain in a year * Emirates NBD extends losses * SIB up on higher 9-month profit By Ateeq Shariff Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose sharply on Sunday, lifted by cheaper valuations and a delay in Aramco’s IPO, while other major Gulf markets were mostly weighed down by shares of financial institutions. The Saudi market rose 2%, extending gains for a third straight session with all banking stocks higher. The kingdom’s largest lender by assets National Commercial Bank jumped 5.3%, its biggest intraday gain since September 2018. Al Rajhi Bank closed 1,7% higher. Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha noted that before the Tadawul index began to rally last week, it had fallen almost 20% in the previous 3 months, with half of that in October alone, bring valuations for many stocks to compelling levels. “News of a delay in the Aramco IPO removed an overhang and gave investors the confidence to start buying again” he added. Saudi Aramco ( IPO-ARMO.SE