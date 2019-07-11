MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi, while wide sell-off weighs down Egypt

* 10 of 11 Saudi banks climb * Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi rise ahead of going ex-dividend * Qatar's Nakilat, QNB up on Q2 earnings * Aldar Properties extends gains on contract * Kuwait rises for eleventh straight day By Ateeq Shariff July 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock market rose on Thursday as nearly all its banks surged ahead of earnings announcements, while Egypt dropped sharply with most blue-chips declining. The Saudi index gained 0.7% with 10 of its 11 banks rising. Riyad Bank rose 1.6% and Banque Saudi Fransi added 0.6% before both go ex-dividend in the next trading session. Investors will be entitled to the next dividend pay-out as of Thursday. Saudi banks are expected to report strong second-quarter earnings. Investment bank EFG Hermes forecast 7.6% growth year-on-year in second-quarter profit for Saudi Arabia's financial sector. Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance surged 1.9% after it won a medical insurance contract worth over 5% of its revenue last year. Egypt's blue-chip index decreased 1.4% as most of its shares turned red, with Commercial International Bank shedding 1.6% and Ezz Steel slumping 7.7% after swinging to a first quarter loss earlier this week. Exchange data on Thursday showed non-Arab foreigners were net sellers of Egyptian stocks. In Qatar, the index reversed course to rise 0.6% with Qatar Insurance up 3.1%, while Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) rose 2.2% after posting 7% growth in first-half net profit. The Gulf's largest bank, Qatar National Bank (QNB) , edged up 0.2% after the lender reported a 4% increase in first-half net profit. The Abu Dhabi index increased 0.5%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, ending 1.1% higher and Aldar Properties up 2%. On Wednesday, the property developer was awarded 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) of development projects from the Abu Dhabi government. Kuwait's index closed 0.1% higher, as National Bank of Kuwait gained 1.1% and Mobile Telecommunications Co rose 1.9%. The index ended the session in positive territory for the eleventh straight session, triggered by MSCI's decision to move Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-market index in 2020. Kuwait has outperformed its Gulf peers in anticipation of the MSCI move and is up more than 28% year-to-date. The Dubai index eased 0.1% after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the day, hurt by a 2.5% fall in Emaar Malls and a 0.4% drop in Emaar Properties. SAUDI ARABIA The index increased 0.7% to 8,968 points ABU DHABI The index rose 0.5% to 5,052 points DUBAI The index shed 0.1% to 2,686 points QATAR The index added 0.6% to 10,613 points EGYPT The index dropped 1.4% to 13,814 points BAHRAIN The index lost 0.2% to 1,537 points OMAN The index declined 0.1% to 3,808 points KUWAIT The index was up 0.1% at 6,777 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)