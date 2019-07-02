MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks halt Saudi gains, MSCI upgrade keeps Kuwait gaining

* Saudi ends five days of gains * 10 of 11 Saudi banks fall * Pioneers Holding climb on offer for unit * Qalaa Holdings gains on smaller Q1 loss * Kuwait rises for a fourth day By Shakeel Ahmad July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market snapped a five-day winning streak on Tuesday as most banks dropped, while Kuwait rose for a fourth straight session after MSCI announced it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-markets index. The Saudi index was down 0.2% with Al Rajhi Bank shedding 0.7% and Samba Financial Group falling 1.5%. That comes after five days of gains, and the index is still up 12.6% this year, led by foreign investors. Saudi exchange data released late on Monday showed foreigners bought a net 16.16 billion riyals ($4.31 billion) worth of Saudi stocks last month. Three of five tranches of Saudi stocks have joined the FTSE emerging-market index this year and completed the first phase of joining the MSCI emerging-market benchmark in May. A second phase is due in August. Kuwait's index rose 1%. Last week, index compiler MSCI said it would move Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-markets index in 2020, a move that could trigger billions of dollars of inflows. Kuwait has outperformed its Gulf peers in anticipation of the MSCI move, gaining 22.5% year-to-date. Middle Eastern funds plan to continue increasing their investments in Kuwait over the next three months, a Reuters poll found earlier this week. Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.3% with Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments gaining 3.5% after unit Arab Dairy Products received an acquisition offer from GC Equity Partners Fund. Private equity firm Qalaa Holdings edged up 0.3% after posting a narrower first-quarter loss. Qatar's index edged up 0.2% with banks leading the way. Qatar Islamic Bank advanced 1.2% and Doha Bank leapt 4.3%. The index has gained in recent sessions as a 10-to-one stock split for companies on the exchange is being phased in from June 9 and will be completed by July 7. The move has been designed to boost liquidity by encouraging smaller investors to buy shares. In Dubai, the index was up 0.2%, lifted in part by a 0.7% rise in market heavyweight developer Emaar Properties . It said Dubai Aerospace Enterprise had bought back the company's shares for $107 million. Emaar Malls gained 0.5%. The firm said Chief Executive Officer Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne had resigned and Natalie Bogdanova was taking over the role. The Abu Dhabi index traded flat with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank adding 0.6%. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) SAUDI The index fell 0.2% to 8,834 points ARABIA ABU DHABI The index traded flat at 4,979 points DUBAI The index rose 0.2% to 2,679 points QATAR The index was up 0.2% at 10,578 points EGYPT The index rose 0.3% to 14,137 points BAHRAIN The index rose 1% to 1,490 points OMAN The index fell 0.5% to 3,859 points KUWAIT The index rose 1% to 6,453 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)